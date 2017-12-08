River Bend Foodbank Fill the Bowl - Dec. 10

The River Bend Foodbank is inviting the community to enjoy some soup and be social this Sunday, December 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Fill the Bowl fundraiser is taking place at 4010 Kimmel Drive, Davenport and will conclude River Bend Foodbank's 35th Anniversary celebrations.

Enjoy a bowl of soup, bread and dessert. There will be children's activities, a volunteer opportunity and raffle and silent auction items. Every dollar raised will go directly to feeding hungry families in our communities.

The goal is to bring the community together (at a very busy time of year) to share a meal, participate in a volunteer activity, learn more about the hunger issue in our community and have some fun. It is an open house type of event, so individuals can come anytime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The cost is $25 for a family of 4 ($5 each additional person) and each family attending will receive one Isabel Bloom Friendship Bowl.

President & CEO Michael Miller says they are excited for the event.

"You really have to see River Bend Foodbank to understand the scope of the hunger-relief effort in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. We've created an informal, family-friendly event for people to enjoy a nice lunch, have some fun, and see the place. And the keepsake bowl that Isabel Bloom created for this event is a beautiful reminder of the 1 in 8 people in our community who don't have enough food."

Tickets can be purchased at riverbendfoodbank.org/fill-the-bowl.