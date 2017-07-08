River Chase makes waves in Rock Falls

The River Chase in Rock Falls brought crowds down to the Rock River on Saturday.

This is the fourth year of the event after the organizer brought it out of retirement.

The River Chase was a long-standing tradition, but it disappeared for nearly a decade.

The organizer says he's happy to have brought it back.

"As a kid, I loved coming down here and watching the boat races and heard people in the community wondered whatever happened to it so I took it upon myself to find out what happened to it and it seems the community loves having it here," said Terry Hicks.

It's a weekend long event. The races continue Sunday from 10:30 to 5:30.

