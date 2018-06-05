River Drive to be reduced to one lane at Federal Street on Wednesday for road work

Traffic alert for drivers using River Drive and Federal Street in Davenport.

Beginning on Wednesday, June 6, River Drive at Federal Street will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic. The reduction is due to paving operations on East River Drive as part of sewer and pavement improvements. The work is expected to last one day.

One eastbound and one westbound lane will allow for two-way travel and will be reinstated the following the day.

Depending on the weather, River Drive may be returned to four lanes of traffic, two lanes in each direction during the week of June 11.

Work will continue on Federal, north of River Drive to Isabel Bloom Way (Swits Street) through the fall.