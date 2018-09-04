River Flooding/More Flash Flooding Possible By Weekend

Today will likely be the driest day area wide in the KWQC viewing area this week. However tomorrow and Thursday will bring our next round of moderate to heavy rain. This will likely lead to some flash flooding and aggravate area rivers as several rounds of torrential rain are possible. I expected 1"-3" rain totals area wide through Thursday.

To make the flooding situation worse, we will need to watch the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon. If it holds serve, it will move directly over our area on Saturday adding another 1"-3" rain event to our already saturated ground. There are some model difference, aka we still have some wiggle room, so this needs to be watched. My gut is saying areas SE of the QC metro are most prone to being impacted by Gordon. Stay tuned!