River rescue in Hampton, Illinois-UPDATE

UPDATE: An officer on the scene tells TV6 that the man is believed to have stolen an East Moline fire truck. The man is NOT a firefighter and was rescued from the river. Now, crews are attempting to remove the fire truck from the river bank.

Original::

Rescue crews are responding to a call on the Mississippi River in Hampton, Illinois. They have boats in the water and are trying to rescue a person in the river.

An East Moline Fire Truck appears to have been driven onto the edge of the river bank.

