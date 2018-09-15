Rivera back in court Wednesday

The man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts will be back in court on Wednesday.

Cristhian Rivera faces a first degree murder charge. He is accused of killing Tibbetts at Brooklyn, Iowa, in July.

Tibbetts was out jogging around that Poweshiek County town the night she disappeared. She was 20 years old and would have been starting her sophomore year at the University of Iowa.

Rivera will be in court for his arraignment Wednesday morning at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma.