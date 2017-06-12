Riverdale High School takes two teams to State Bass Fishing Tournament

At Riverdale High School, there must be something in the water.

Rather, what local anglers are pulling out of the water.

Bass after bass reeled in has landed them in the state tournament.

"It was a very tight sectional," said Coach Scott Searl, who has been at the helm of the bass fishing team since last year. "It was only separated by ounces but were lucky to come away with first and third."

That's right, Riverdale placed two teams in the top three at sectionals.

"We finished out the tournament with three minutes left and I caught like a four-pounder just to finish it out," said Karson Smeltzly, a Junior on the team. "That's how we placed third... kinda came in clutch."

That clutch move, along with a first place team means Riverdale has two teams competing at the state tournament.

"It's very exciting," said Preston Searl, a Junior angler. "It gives us a better chance in taking home that trophy."

The success actually started last year.

"Riverdale didn't have the bass fishing team for several years," said Coach Searl. "I had to petition the school to again to bring bass fishing back. Along with Dustin Enright, we started this bass fishing team."

In the first year, the had one team advance to state and another as an alternate. That team didn't place.

"I have a lot of confidence in these guys because they clearly earned to be here just as much as I have," said Daniel Benoit a Junior on the team.

This year, two teams could be better than one.

"Fishing is mostly luck, we might get first," said Benoit. "You never know."