Riverdale residents fear increased taxes after TIF approval

Several residents in Riverdale, Iowa are upset after city council members approved a TIF, allowing tax breaks for a private developer to build at least 100 homes. The lots would be built in the Welch Farm Area, bordered by Deer Springs Circle, Manor Drives and Field Crest Road. Kayla Briesch and her husband moved from Illinois to Riverdale four years ago to escape rising tax rates. After the approval, she fears her taxes will go up once again.

"There's a lot of people up here that are either young families or they are retired people," Briesch said. "It's going to effect all of them, we have two ends of the spectrum here and both of them are either on a fixed income or they're raising kids."

According to the city, Riverdale residents won't be taxed directly. However, many believe more homes will lead to an increase in students in the Pleasant Valley School District. City Administrator, Tim Long, said taxpayers may need to help cover the costs if additional resources are needed.

"Ultimately in 10 years there will be additional dollars going from all the taxing bodies to cover the cost of providing government services and education."

Tuesday was the first of three readings of the ordinance. According to Long, a development agreement will be available at the next council meeting.