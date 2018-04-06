Rivermont Collegiate auction includes guitar signed by members of Journey rock band

Are you a Journey fan? An upcoming benefit auction will feature a Paul Reed Smith guitar signed by Journey members while on the 2015-2017 Journey World Tour.

The guitar package also includes two tickets and backstage passes to Journey’s August 24th concert in Chicago

It's part of the Rivermont Collegiate Gala and Auction on May 5, 2018. It's being held at 5:30 p.m. at the University Club QC in Moline.

Event tickets are available for $100 each or $750 for a table of eight.