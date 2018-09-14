Riverside Elementary recognizes University of Iowa Kid Captain Quinn Stumpf

Riverside Elementary spent their Friday hosting "Kid Captain Day" to honor 1st-grader Quinn Stumpf as she prepares to be the University of Iowa's Kid Captain for tomorrow's football game.

Quinn has battled spasms and dystonia, a disorder that causes muscles to contract involuntarily. Testing revealed only about 30 people in the world have similar symptoms.

April Stumpf, Quinn's mom, said she was happy her daughter was chosen.

"Quinn is she's a miracle. She's my teacher, she's my leader. She has taught us to never give up to have empathy to value the little things," April said.

Today students wore black and gold to show support for Quinn.

