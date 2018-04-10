Road closure and construction on US 34 begins Monday

Starting Monday, part of highway 34 will be closed for months. US 34 will be closed from Illinois 164 east of Monmouth to Main Street in Galesburg for construction. All traffic from Monmouth to Galesburg will be detoured onto Illinois 64.

Some commuters say this will make travelling from Monmouth to other cities inconvenient.

"Frustrating, but it's okay. It's just going to be a longer commute," said Rebecca Mills, a student at Monmouth College.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says construction will take place, including bridge repair, drainage improvements, pavement patching and resurfacing... several say us 34 needs work.

"Yeah its got potholes, its got problems, its not the most convenient road because of the problems it already does have," said Johnny Williams III, a Kewanee resident.

Despite the inconvenience, some say an improved route is worth the wait.

"If you're going to get anything done, you need to have the inconvenience in the way for a while, so it's going to be a problem for a bit, but once they fix it, it's going to be worth it," said Williams.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says the road is expected to be closed for construction until October.

