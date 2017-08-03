Road closure announced for Galesburg, Ill.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced an upcoming road closure.

Farnham Street/Knox Road 500 E. will be closed at U.S. 34 in Galesburg from Tuesday, Aug. 8 until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Officials say the closure is necessary for bridge beam replacement work to be completed.

Weekend closures of U.S. 34 at this location are also scheduled for Aug. 11-13 (eastbound) and Aug. 25-27 (westbound).

Officials ask motorists to please slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.

