Road projects will affect your commute starting Monday

Three projects start Monday that will affect traffic in Davenport, according to the City.

The first is on westbound River Drive between Pershing Avenue and Perry Street. This is for water service repairs. Westbound traffic will be detoured to 4th street. The project should be complete by Friday, July 20.

The second is resurfacing work on Marquette Street. This will fully close the street at several spots. Those include Lombard St. and West Central Park Avenue; West 29th Street and the Duck Creek Recreational Trail; West 34th Street and West 35th Street; and West 25th and West 38th Street.

The intersection of Lombard, West Central Park and 35th Street will remain open. This project should be complete by Friday, July 20.

Finally, the intersection of Slopertown Road and 155th Avenue (North Division Street) will be closed for intersection improvements. Traffic there will be detoured. Crews will install turn lanes and additional traffic lanes there to ease traffic flow. This project should be complete by Monday, August 13.

