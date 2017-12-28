Road to Recovery: Chief Behning's Story

It's been almost exactly three months since Buffalo Police Chief T.J. Behning was injured during a pursuit.

On Sept. 25, police say a stolen garbage truck plowed into the local chief's squad car. In that accident, T.J. suffered severe leg injuries that required him to stay at University of Iowa Hospitals for about a month and a half.

Since, T.J. has returned home to be with his wife, Heidi, and their two daughters, Hailey and ]Carley.

All three remember seeing T.J. for the first time.

"Well I think from the beginning honestly its been a shock, and, so just going there to the hospital, I didn't really know what I was walking into," said Hailey.

"He was in a lot of pain so that was hard to see," describes Carley.

The local chief isn't a man who likes attention. So, when it came to talking about that day three months ago, T.J. just wanted to thank those that helped him.

"Davenport did an awesome job taking care of me," said T.J.

He credits those officers for the fact that he was able to keep his legs.

Fast forward to this holiday season. The Behnings are getting used to welcoming everyone to their home instead of traveling. All this, so T.J. can be comfortable.

"Christmas is different because now we are hosting all of them, so we usually go to everyone's houses, and I'm blessed that everyone is going to come here," said Heidi.

But even with T.J. making progress and beginning to take steps on his own, this isn't how the family imagined their lives just a month ago.

"We thought Christmas would be totally normal," said Heidi. "He will be up and walking, and he'll be cruising by then."

But despite making progress with pain, T.J. still needs some help getting around.

Just asking for help can be hard for people like T.J. The Buffalo Police Chief spent his whole career working to serve others.

"It's definitely harder relying on people to get you ready for the day," said T.J. "It's not fun doing that."

But he has learned to accept the help of his family and the entire QCA community.

"The outpouring of support has been amazing from the the school kids in Buffalo, to the Quad Cities to California. I get cards from all over," said T.J.

"I knew he was a good cop, and he was loved in Buffalo. But, I had no idea how much the kids loved him and how much they depended on him," said Hailey.

Both the Behning daughters have experienced this outpouring of support first hand. The QCA has taken to Facebook and Twitter to support the Behnings and T.J. as he recovers. But Heidi told TV-6, the messages and fundraisers that have been held were just the beginning.

"You have a junior in high school the community just totally surrounded her and helped her," said Heidi. "You know like the Davenport Police Department had squads by the house to make sure [Carley] felt safe."

Even with this support, at the center of T.J.'s recovery is clearly Heidi. Her efforts and hard work make even the Behning daughters emotional.

"I don't know, she still takes care of [Carley] and still does all of her laundry and is keeping up on school," said Hailey. "[She] does my dad's wound care changes everyday, and sometimes it's even by herself, and still checks with me at college. I just feel like she does a lot."

Through it all T.J. maintains a spirit that few could have after sustaining such severe injuries.

"Its just legs you'll get through it," said T.J. "People go through a lot worse than I do. Things are going to change obviously it's not a big deal."

He even cracks jokes here and there, and, while at home, the police chief spends time with his daughters. All three smile when they describe how they are starting to watch new T.V. shows on Netflix together.

Heidi said it's mental toughness that drives her family through the tough times.

"You know at the end of January he will have the next major set of surgeries," said Heidi."And the surgeon was more blunt this time than he was in the past."

She said at this point her family only has one choice.

"There's a saying that strong is the only option and that's 100 percent true," said Heidi.

Even though the road to recovery is longer than expected, the Behnings are thankful to be together.

"We are all a family, and we were close to the alternative and that alternative would have been horrible," said Heidi.

Now the family turns their focus on moving forward and finding their "new normal". But together they said seeing T.J. take those baby steps keep them pushing forward.

"It was sad at the beginning, and it's still sad because it's changed obviously. But I mean he's here, and I fell like I know in the long run it will be fine," said Hailey.



