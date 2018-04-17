Road work begins in Muscatine on Tuesday, restricts parking for some residents

Parking will be restricted in the 100 block of East 8th Street between Iowa Avenue and Sycamore Street beginning on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. Rivo Plumbing will be repairing a private water service with "No Posted" signs in that block.

East 8th Street will not be closed, however, drivers should expect to see a traffic delay while using the street through the work area. Drivers are urged to use caution or to find an alternative route.

The work is expected to be completed sometime on Thursday.