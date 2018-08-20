Road work projects to begin on Monday, affecting commuters in Davenport

Multiple road work projects are beginning in Davenport on Monday, Aug. 20 that may affect driver's commutes.

Westbound West Locust will be closed between Crescent and Cedar for a sewer lateral repair. The city says traffic will be head-to-head in the eastbound lanes during the repair. That part of the project is expected to be finished around Wednesday, Aug. 22.

After that repair is finished, work will then begin on the sewer and resurfacing project between Division and Lincoln Streets. The city says that work will occur in three block sections at a time as the project moves between Division and Lincoln.

The city says commuters can expect lane reductions and transitioning traffic during the project. All work is expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 26 pending weather and surface conditions.

A separate road work project will also begin on Monday. Westbound West River Drive will be detoured from Western due to storm sewer repairs.

The closure will be between Gaines and Brown Streets. Drivers wanting to gain access to South Gaines will be able to do so by turning left onto Gaines from River Drive. All other traffic will be detoured from Western to 2nd Street.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept. 7.