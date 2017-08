Getting to Galesburg could get a bit more complicated. Starting next week, the Illinois Department of Transportation will close eastbound Highway 34 between I-74 and Seminary St.

The closure is necessary as crews make repairs to the Farnham Street overpass in Galesburg. The work is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2017. The section should reopen by approximately 7 p.m.

Drivers should follow the marked detour and expect travel delays in the area.