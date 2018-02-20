Roads closed in Scott County due to flooding-UPDATE

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m.- Scott County has expanded road closures due to flooding:

82nd Avenue: From 288th Street north ~0.5 miles

275th Street: From 75th Avenue north ~0.3 miles

Water is over the road along these routes.

-----------------------------

ORIGINAL:

County officials are warning motorists of more passable roads due to flooding. The secondary roads that are affected are 288th Street, from 82nd Avenue to River Camp Road and 90th Avenue, from 277th Street to 288th Street.

Officials say water is over the road along these routes. More information on river flooding can be found here: http://www.kwqc.com/weather/rivers

