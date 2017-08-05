Roadwork begins Monday on Lincoln and Waverly Roads in Davenport

Davenport city crews have a reminder for drivers of a resurfacing project that begins Monday, August 7th.

Resurfacing on Lincoln and Waverly Roads will require the closure of Waverly between Telegraph and Waverly, and Lincoln Road from Waverly to Thornwood. Motorists will be detoured around the construction zone. Staff anticipates work will be completed on or about Friday, September 1st depending on weather and subsurface conditions.

Also, Eastern Avenue has been re-opened following resurfacing, however, a traffic signal loop for the intersection will not be reinstalled until next week.

Reinstalling the traffic loop at Eastern Ave will require a lane reduction in both the north and southbound lanes for approximately four hours during the installation. A date for the installation has not been established. Be on the lookout for changing traffic control.

