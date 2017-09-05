Robbers pick wrong bar!

Two men who police said robbed a pub in Woodlawn, Maryland may not have expected it to be full of police officers.

Baltimore County police have two suspects in custody who they said robbed a pub Tuesday night at gunpoint.

The armed suspects walked in to Monaghan's Pub a little before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. It turns out that the pub was hosting a police officer's retirement party with dozens of off-duty officers in attendance.

"I'm sure that they weren't planning on there being a large room filled with police officers," Baltimore County police Officer Jennifer Peach said.

Investigators said two men entered the take-out portion of the restaurant and held an employee up at gunpoint.

