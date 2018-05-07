Robbery of pharmacy results in prison sentence

Michael Jason Williams, 30, of Burlington, pleaded guilty to robbery in the second degree as a habitual offender.

The charges were the result of an investigation by the Wilton Police Department into a December 29, 2017, robbery of a pharmacy in Wilton, Iowa. The defendant took products containing pseudoephedrine and threatened employees with violence in order to escape the scene.

Williams waived his right to a delay in sentencing and was sentenced to an indeterminate term not to exceed 15 years. He will be required to serve 7.5 years of the sentence before being eligible for parole.