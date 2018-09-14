Robert Young to take over management of Genesis Behavioral Health

Two of the region’s largest mental health providers have struck an agreement in which one will manage the other.

The Robert Young Center for Community Mental Health (RYC) will oversee Genesis Behavioral Health per a new management contract between the two.

RYC, which is affiliated with UnityPoint Health, will manage Genesis Behavior Health’s inpatient care, intensive outpatient services, and crisis stabilization unit, KWQC has learned.

KWQC began making inquiries to both providers about the agreement after receiving a viewer tip saying both Genesis and RYC employees have already been told of the arrangement.

Friday afternoon, Genesis sent KWQC a statement confirming the agreement and that “Genesis Behavioral Health nurses and nurse managers will remain Genesis employees.”

The Genesis statement says the new arrangement is “a collaboration to benefit patient access” with the goals of expanding behavioral health services.

“The idea is to collaborate and co-develop programs, reduce program redundancies, improve access and share resources,’’ said Jordan Voigt, president of Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, according to the statement.

Genesis spokesperson Craig Cooper tells KWQC the two providers will now have a jointly-recruited director who will be employed by RYC and shared between both RYC and Genesis.