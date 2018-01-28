Rock Falls Chief releases more info about officer involved shooting

Rock Falls Police Chief Tammy Nelson is releasing more info regarding an officer-involved shooting Friday Night.

She says the shooting happened after a lengthy pursuit, the driver then decided to park in a driveway in the 1300 block of Franklin Street.

Officers then approached the driver on foot and began giving commands to him, the driver then put the car in reverse toward an officer.

A family friend, of the man who was fatally shot, Debra Yarbrough, was just a few yards away from the shooting.

"Why did they do that to him, you know," said Yarbrough, "The there was two more shots, I opened the door back up and he was still in that same position."

The press release then says the officer fired at the driver. Immediately after that Rock Falls Officers and Whiteside County Deputies started CPR and applied AED on the man until EMS arrived.

She says in the release "I have faith that the Illinois State Police will conduct a thorough complete review of the events that night and I ask that the public reserve judgment and let the facts speak for themselves."

She then added:

Rock Falls is a strong loving community and I will not sit silent and allow misinformation to drive a wedge between our Police Department and our citizens.

I will comply with the Illinois Police and Community Relations Improvement Act and provide all the details of this significant incident once the investigation is complete and the Whiteside County States Attorney has completed his review and findings.