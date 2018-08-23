Rock Falls Police Department searching for suspect after armed robbery

The Rock Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

Police say they were called to Big D's Video Slots at 200 East 4th Street to investigate an armed robbery that was reported. Police say it happened on Monday just after 9 p.m.

Witnesses described the suspect as a male who is 5'8" - 6-feet-tall with a slim build. He was wearing a grey and black sweatshirt and his face was covered. Police say he fled in an unknown direction after taking cash and other items.

Rock Falls Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140 or to report a tip anonymously, call Whiteside County CrimeStoppers at 815-625-STOP (7867).