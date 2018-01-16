Rock Falls Police investigate counterfeit bills

The Rock Falls Police department has received several calls from local businesses about fake $20.00 bills.

Police tell KWQC the counterfeit money is movie set money that can easily be purchased online. Police Chief Tammy Nelson says the department believes they have identified the individuals involved and are questioning them over the next two days. No arrests have been made at this time.

Chief Nelson says they did ask the local chamber to put out tips on Facebook reminding business owners how to identify counterfeit bills. In the case of these particular counterfeit bills, the telling sign is the words “Motion Picture Use Only” in the upper right hand corner.

The Rock Falls Chamber Facebook page listed the following tips:

-Be sure to check all incoming $20 bills carefully.

-Train your employees on how to spot fake money.

-Avoid making change for customers who do not purchase items. Be especially careful of handling requests for change with minimal value purchases. (Ie. a pack of gum paid for with a $20 or $100 bill.)

-Pens/money markers to verify money's authenticity are available at SBM Business Equipment Center in Sterling.

-Do your best to note any identifying features of a person presenting counterfeit bills. Contact your local police department if you notice any suspicious activity.

According to the post, Sterling Police also received several calls involving these fake bills.

Although Chief Nelson says she believes they have identified the people using these counterfeit bills, she says it is important for businesses to review these safety precautions since access to the fake money is relatively easy.

