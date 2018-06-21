Rock Falls River Chase cancelled due to rising Rock River level

Flash floods are causing area rivers to rise and forcing the cancellation of a weekend event in Rock Falls. The Rock Falls River Chase for June 22-24 can't be held because of the high water.

Heavy rainfall in Rockford, Illinois on June 18th is expected to push the river downstream to moderate flood levels. That, along with a stronger current and excess debris, will make conditions too dangerous to hold the event.

The Marine Racing Club plans to look for another date to hold the races, but no date has been chosen yet.

