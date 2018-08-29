Rock Falls Walmart attack suspect still at-large

Police are still seeking more than three weeks later a suspect accused of hospitalizing a Rock Falls Walmart employee after striking him in the head.

Ryan L. Charleston, 35, is wanted on charges of aggravated battery.

Police say he struck a male Walmart employee with a blunt object on the evening of August 6, leaving the employee with “significant injuries” and briefly hospitalizing him.

Charleston is said to have left the store on foot and is still at-large.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Falls Police Department at (815) 622-1140.

To report a tip anonymously, call Whiteside County CrimeStoppers at (815) 625-STOP (7867).