Rock Falls home condemned due to infestation of bats

A cancer survivor is struggling with a new battle -- bats. Her home was condemned by the City of Rock Falls Wednesday after inspectors determined it is uninhabitable due to an infestation of bats in the attic.

"I've heard that is probably in the hundreds, is a good guess. The neighbors say they have counted up to 280 coming out in the nights and evening," said city inspector Mark Searing.

Carla Dennison rents the home and just a few months ago was undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer. Now, she has to deal with bats that are threatening her health and the health of her family and pet dogs. Bats carry rabies and Searing says it is easily transmitted through their fine teeth.

"I didn't know I was going to have the nightmare of having bats and having rabies shots and having my dogs taken away," said Dennison.

Both of her dogs are now under quarantine. Animal control says that is to prevent an outbreak of rabies. Unless she can prove they have been vaccinated, officials say both dogs are at risk of being put down.

Searing says the landlord has been cited with code violations but has not responded.

