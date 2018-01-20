Rock Falls man arrested for armed robbery at Sterling Subway

A Rock Falls man has been arrested for armed robbery at a Subway restaurant in Sterling, Illinois this afternoon.

24-year-old Joshua Tabor of Rock Falls was arrested for attempting to rob the Subway on East Lincoln Way with a knife.

Tabor was charged with armed violence and armed robbery.

According to a Sterling Police Department press release, officers were called to a Subway on East Lincoln Way, after being told an armed robbery was in progress.

Police were told a masked male entered the business armed with a knife and demanded money from employees. The man’s demand for money was denied by employees and the man ran away.

As officers neared the business, they received information from people who saw a male matching the description of the suspect running near Riverside Cemetery.

Authorities located and arrested Tabor, 24 in Riverside Cemetery.

