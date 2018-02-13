Rock Falls man charged in accident that killed girlfriend

A suspected Illinois cocaine dealer whose girlfriend was killed when he ran a stop sign and crashed his car into a pickup truck has been charged with reckless homicide.

Thirty-nine-year-old Michael Mulberry of Rock Falls in northwestern Illinois is also charged with four felony drug charges. He is being held in Whiteside County Jail on $1 million bond.

The (Dixon) Telegraph reports authorities say Mulberry was under surveillance after allegedly selling crack cocaine just before the crash on April 7 of last year. Police say he may have been trying to elude a police surveillance detail when he crashed.

Mulberry's passenger, 34-year-old Dawn Nicole Trosclair of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was rushed to a hospital in Rockford where she died the next day of blunt force trauma to the abdomen.