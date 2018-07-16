Rock Falls man dies after motorcycle crash in Whiteside County

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Whiteside County. Crews were called to Illinois Route 40, just north of Pilgrim Road just after 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials say 45-year-old Jeffery A. Burgess, of Rock Falls, was southbound when he lost control of his bike and hit a guardrail. Burgess was ejected from his motorcycle.

Police say Burgess was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Burgess was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were assisted on scene by Milledgeville FIre & EMS, Illinois State Police, Carroll County Sheriff's Office and Slim-N-Hank's towing.