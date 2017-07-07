Rock Falls open burn ordinance also restricts bonfires

An open burn ban has gone into effect in Rock Falls. Not only are all open fires banned, there are rules on when and how you can enjoy your next bonfire.

The new ordinance says recreational fires are only allowed from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. At 11 p.m., fires must be put out. Recreational fires are not allowed if winds exceed a constant speed of 10 m.p.h

In addition, recreational fires must be contained in an enclosed vessel, fire pit or fireplace, no greater than six feet around. The vessel must have a spark screen.

There are more regulations, so make sure you check them out on the city's website.

If you do violate the rules and the fire department is sent to extinguish your fire, you will be responsible for reimbursing the city for expenses to the sum of $150.

Check out the ordinance here: http://www.rockfalls61071.net/download/Ordinance-2017-2317-Open-Burning.pdf