Rock Island announces spring leaf clean up

The City of Rock Island is providing free leaf collection for its residential refuse customers from Monday, April 2 through Friday, April 20, 2018.

Customers must use approved paper yard waste bags which may not contain anything other than leaves. The bags must be placed at the normal refuse collection location on the regular collection day. Residents do not have to be participants in the Yard Waste Subscription Service to use this leaf collection service and they do not have to place a yard waste sticker on the bags of leaves.

In addition to providing the free leaf collection, the City will also furnish bags for this program at no cost. To ensure that everyone has an opportunity to receive free leaf bags, residents will only be given a maximum of 20 bags per day. Residents must provide proof of Rock Island residence through a photo ID or official mail in order to receive free bags.

The free bags will be available beginning on Monday, March 26 at the following locations and times:

Rock Island City Hall

1528 Third Avenue

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Public Works Department

1309 Mill Street

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Martin Luther King Center

630 9th Street

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

South Rock Island Township Office

1019 27th Avenue (pickup in the front office)

Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Rock Island Township Assessor’s Office

2827 7th Avenue, Suite 1

(pickup in the back of the building)

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Highland Springs Golf Course

9500 35th Street West

Monday through Sunday (7 days a week)

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saukie Golf Course

3101 38th Street

Monday through Sunday (7 days a week)

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grass clippings, leaves, or other materials are not allowed to be placed into the street or dumped into ravines where they can be washed into the storm water system. Debris can restrict the storm water flow and cause flooding. Violations of the Storm Water Control Ordinance are subject to fines from $250 to $1,500 per violation per day.