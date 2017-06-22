Rock Island Arsenal has a new JMTC commander

Army tradition was on display as a new leader was welcomed on Arsenal Island. The Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing & Technology Center has a new commanding officer.

Col. Kenneth W. Letcher became the 49th commanding officer of RIA-JMTC, replacing Col. Donald K. Wols on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Gen. Clark W. LeMasters, commanding general of the TACOM Life Cycle Management Command, presided over the ceremony.

Army officials say this ceremony has been occurring for RIA-JMTC on this installation for more than 150 years.