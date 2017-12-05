Rock Island Arsenal holding its annual Wreaths Across America ceremony

The Rock Island Arsenal will be holding its annual Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 16. The event will begin at 11 a.m. at the Rock Island National Cemetery at the main flagpole in the cemetery.

Wreaths representing each branch of the military and POW/MIA will be placed as part of the ceremony.

National nonprofit Wreaths Across America works to ensure no veterans are forgotten this holiday season. The Rock Island National Cemetery's remembrance ceremony will ensure that the 32,000 individuals buried there, who served to protect the country, will never be forgotten.

The Wreaths Across America story began more than 24 years ago when Worcester Wreath Company, a for-profit commercial business from Maine, started a tradition of placing wreaths on the headstones of our nation's fallen heroes at Arlington National Cemetery during the holidays.

