Rock Island Arsenal holds several 9/11 memorial events

In honor of those who were lost on 9/11, and since that somber day, the Rock Island Arsenal is holding two memorial events.

The first is a memorial walk that began at 6 a.m.

The walk includes a 2.5-mile course to the 9/11 memorial. There, participants will plant flags on the Arsenal. There is one flag for each person who lost their lives during the terror attacks.

After, the Arsenal will also host a ceremony.

KWQC's Ashley Holden will be live on the Arsenal ahead of both the ceremonies and participates in the walk.