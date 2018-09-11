Rock Island Arsenal marks 9/11 Anniversary

People across the country are pausing to remember all those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. This year marks 17 years since the terror attacks.

Among the events happening across the nation to mark the somber day, the Rock Island Arsenal invited service members and the public to its 9/11 walk by Memorial field. The walk ended with the placement of flags for each of those who lost their lives on that day. Thousands of flags were put into the ground in the shape representing the Twin Towers.

Service members who took part say it's an important event to be a part of each year. "It's very humbling. Some way, shape, or form we have all been affected by this event. It's very humbling to know we have support and we support the community as well," said Sgt. 1st Class Heather Cejka.

Following that, officials planned a remembrance ceremony at the 9-11 Memorial. It was to include a keynote speech by Lt. Gen.

(Retired) Raymond V. Mason, director, Army Emergency Relief.

