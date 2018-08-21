Rock Island Arsenal names streets after area veterans

Officials at the Rock Island Arsenal held a ceremony this morning to rename two streets at the new housing development after Master Sergeant John F. Baker and Mr. Milton Howard.

Baker, a Vietnam war veteran, was a Congressional Medal of Honor recipient and Moline native. Baker passed away in 2012.

Howard was a Civil War veteran and the Arsenal's first African American employee. He worked on the arsenal for 52 years and passed in 1928.

Descendants of Mr. Howard were on hand during today's event. They say he his legacy of service and dedication has become a family tradition.

