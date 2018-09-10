Rock Island Arsenal to hold Remembrance Walk/9-11 ceremony

Soldiers and civilians alike will gather on the Rock Island Arsenal to remember the thousands of lives lost in the September 11th attacks.

A Remembrance Walk will be held Tuesday, Sept. 11th across from Memorial Field starting at 6 a.m.

Participants will be handed a bundle of small flags which will be carried during the 2.5-mile walk, and later placed in the field surrounding the 9-11 Memorial. Each flag represents one of the 2,977 lives lost in the terror attacks in 2001.

Later in the morning, a ceremony will be held at the 9-11 Memorial at 10:30 with a keynote speech by Lt. Gen. (Retired) Raymond V. Mason, director, Army Emergency Relief.

Both events are open to the public.

