Rock Island Arsenal to hold Street Naming Ceremony to honor soldier's service

The Rock Island Arsenal will be holding a street naming ceremony to honor two soldier's service to the United States and to the Arsenal. The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Streets in the Eagle Point Housing Area will be named after Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, Master Sgt. John F. Baker, Jr and Mr. Milton Howard who worked at the Arsenal for 52 years and started shortly after the Civil War.

Master Sgt. Baker received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his service during the Vietnam War.

Howard was the Arsenal's first African-American employee. In 1920, Howard as among four employees to receive a Faithful Service Award for his many years working at the Arsenal.

Family members of both families are scheduled to speak at the street naming event.