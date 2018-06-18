Rock Island City Council discusses current and future goals

Monday evening, Rock Island Council is meeting to measure their success on current goals and to set goals for the future. While city leaders tell TV-6 they've done well to get involved with community organizations, they need to work on the economic development side.

Alderman Dylan Parker says this year he's laid groundwork for the entire downtown area to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. "We've started the process and so some of these goals are multi-year, they can't just be done in one year." Illinois just passed state historic tax credits, meaning new businesses would receive incentives to open shop in the downtown area.

Right now in downtown Rock Island, for sale/lease signs are placed on many of the buildings. One local business manager tells TV-6 he feels the vacant buildings are affecting the businesses.

"I think it's driving people away from coming down here. I think maybe if there were more businesses that catered to everybody that we'd get a lot more people down here," says Jerome Goulet a manager at The Black Sheep.

A tight budget, however, is one reason these goals take time. Mayor Mike Thoms telling TV-6 this will be another tight year, but they listen to their citizens. "We hear them. We hear a lot of things that they want and would like to see and we're trying to accomplish as many as we can but we do get tight financially."

This meeting is currently going on, check back for updates.