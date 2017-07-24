Rock Island City Council votes who can serve on the board of MLK Center

UPDATE: The Rock Island City Council has voted to change the rules for who can serve on the board of the Martin Luther King Center.

City Council members voted 5-2 to change the by-law to allow any Quad Citizen to be appointed to its board. Those in favor say people outside of the city can bring something new to the table and help the center grow, but numerous residents voiced their opposition at the meeting, saying there are plenty of qualified people in Rock Island.

ORIGINAL STORY: Rock Island’s Martin Luther King Center wants to change the rules for who can serve on its board.

They are asking the city for a change in the by-law to allow any Quad Citizen to be appointed to its board.

Some say adding non-Rock Island resident to the will move the center forward. But others say it sets an unwanted precedent.

“If you're going to move forward you have to look at new ways of doing things,” said Alderman Ivory Clarke.

Rock Island’s Martin Luther King Center has been in the city for more than 40 years.

“Rock Island has sustained this entity since 1975,” said MLK Center Executive Director Jerry Jones. “The growth has been phenomenal.”

Jones says they want to keep moving forward.

“To sit on our laurels and to just expect the same funding sources, the same programs, the same thing every day to be relevant and important in our community is a certain path to doom,” Jones said.

Monday center staff proposed an idea to allow people from other Quad Cities to be appointed to the MLK Center's board.

“We would have the opportunity for three at most to be from outside the City of Rock Island,” Jones said.

Not everyone is on board with the idea.

“If look at the building down there, it says Martin Luther King Center, City of Rock Island, not community-wide center,” said Alderman Virgil Mayberry.

He and Alderman Stephen Tollenar expressed concerns during the meeting between the MLK Center and city officials.

“I believe if we open this door, the park board, the planning commission the board of appeals will these also be open for outsiders, non-residents to sit on? Sure they will. This is setting a precedent,” Mayberry said.

Alderman Mayberry believes if someone wants to serve on the board, they should not be living somewhere else.

“We’ve got property for sale in Rock Island if they're so interested in the Martian Luther King Center,” he said.

Alderman Ivory Clark disagrees.

“I know of people that have moved out of Rock Island to help family members that were ill,” Clark said. “They still love Rock Island, and they want to see Rock Island flourish.”

He says outsiders can also bring something new to the table.

“It just brings more information, more opportunity, more resources to our city,” Clark said.

A change to by-law is something city council would have to approve. Eleven members serve on the MLK board including one council member. That current member is Alderman Clark.

People recommended for board positions are ultimately appointed by the mayor.

The MLK Center hopes to have a by-law change on one of the next two city council agendas.