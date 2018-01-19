Rock Island Civil War soldier monument sculpture preparing for bronzing

The Rock Island Sheriff's Office shared some exciting news on Friday afternoon. The clay soldier sculpture for the Rock Island County Civil War Soldiers' Monument Restoration Project has been completed.

Spokesperson Captain Ron Erickson says that artist/sculptor John Ketner of Moline, Ill. has finished the clay sculpture and it is in the process of having a mold made. It will then be cast in bronze, with an estimated completion time in May of this year.

A rededication ceremony is planned to take place around April 9, 2019. This will mark the 150th anniversary of the original dedication of the monument. Erickson says that event was attended by around 30,000 people back in 1869.

The project was initiated by Sheriff Gerald Bustos in November of 2014 and since then, members of the Civil War Roundtable-Quad Cities Chapter, The Rock Island County Historical Society and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office have been working within the community to raise funds for this project. Donations are still being accepted as they try to reach their goals.

