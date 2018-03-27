Rock Island Co. Republicans hold Lincoln Day Dinner

The Rock Island County Republican’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner on April, 7th, 2018 will feature the largest slate of state and local speakers ever.

Speakers include State Senator Neil Anderson, 36th District; Representative Tony McCombie, 71st District; Glen Evans, candidate for 72nd State Representative Distinct; Russell Christ, Rock Island County Clerk candidate; and Keko Martinez, candidate for Rock Island County Sheriff.

It will be held at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 101 18th Street, Moline, on Saturday, April 7th. A social hour begins at 4:30 p.m. with a cash bar. The dinner buffet and program begins at 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 4:00 p.m.

Admission is $50 per person, which includes the meal. Reservations can be made by mailing checks to Rock Island County GOP at 500 16th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201 or by making an online payment at www.ricogop.org. Payment at the door requires a reservation by calling (309) 558-0454.



