Rock Island Co. looks to gain more participants in ‘Safe Passage’ program

‘Safe Passage’ in Rock Island County has been around for about a month now. So far, one person has turned themselves in.

‘Safe Passage’ allows people addicted to drugs or opioids to turn themselves into police and seek treatment. If they have the drugs on them at that time, they will not be held criminally responsible. Exceptions to the rule include outstanding arrest warrants or three or more drug-related convictions.

Rock Island County launched the program around a month ago. They say for the one person who has turned themselves in, things went well. But why have more not come forward?

“It’s probably… two-fold,” said Sgt. Janice McBride, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Dept.

The first piece, she says, is getting the word out.

“So knowing where to go is one,” McBride said.

People can turn themselves in at the Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, Milan and Silvis Police Departments as well as Rock Island Sheriff's Office.

“They will not be held responsible, they won’t be charged criminally for anything that may be on them,” McBride said. “In fact, we’ll take that and dispose of it for them.”

The second piece is a level of comfort.

“Knowing that they can come, and knowing that we’re going to do everything we can to get them inpatient placement which is one of their best chances to get help,” she said.

Right now Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department is working to create more awareness, whether that is flyers posted in different locations or information packets to be passed out.

But in the meantime, to those looking to find out more, Sgt. McBride says, just ask.

“If you have questions about the program, or you might need to go, if you need more information, give your local police department a call we’d be happy to talk to you,” she said. “Stop on down, we will be happy to talk to you.”

McBride adds no one will be forced into treatment if they stop by seeking information.

The sheriff’s office is currently working to partner with another treatment facility to increase the chances of an open in-patient facility when someone turns themselves in.

