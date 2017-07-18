Rock Island Co. says saving old courthouse will come at a cost

More than a dozen residents spoke out at a public meeting on the fate of Rock Island County’s old courthouse.

Construction on a new justice center began in March 2017.

The county board approved the project without public input due to several safety concerns and building code violations in the old building. Day-to-day operations will continue in the old courthouse building until construction on the new justice center is complete. That’s why the county says now is the time to start discussing what’s next for the 122-year-old courthouse.

“We’ve got over a year probably a year and a half,” said Rock Island Co. Administrator Dave Ross. “[The county board] want that input. We have options in front of us and the co board will ultimately make the decision on what's going to happen so they want that input.”

At the Tuesday night, July 18, meeting many spoke out saying they wanted to see the courthouse saved.

“It’s one of the only if not the only example of Spanish Renaissance architecture in the Quad Cities,” one resident said.

“That building was put up to stand not to come down,” said another.

But others are concerned about what it will cost to keep the century-old building.

“The palette for a tax increase is not there, so I would keep those words in the back of your mind as you move on,” one woman said.

Ross said the county has done a tremendous job with its budget in recent years.

“We’ve cut millions over the last couple of years since I've been here,” he said. “The elected officials, the department heads and the county board - there's a number of reforms that have been done over the last couple of years.”

But the county continues to face budget issues.

“It still comes down to there still isn't enough money to do everything that needs to be done,” he said. “Not even close, unfortunately.”

He said the June 18 meeting was about learning what the people want.

But what they want, Ross says, isn't feasible.

“From what I heard tonight it was, 'do what you can to save it without having it cost me any money,'” he said. “A lot of people talk we want to save the court house, there's a cost of that, to some degree.”

Ross says they do not yet know what that cost would be to save the courthouse, but it will be dependent on how the building would be used.

“Whether we use it for our own purposes, whether we use it for a public private partnership, all these things are going to depend on what the ultimate cost is to a taxpayer.”

The new justice center is expected to be completed in Fall 2018.

