Rock Island Cops & Firefighters for Christmas

It's a big day for some Quad City kids. Members of the Rock Island Police & Fire Departments, along with volunteers from the City of Rock Island and the Rock Island / Milan School District, will come together to help shop for holiday gifts with local children.

The Cops & Firefighters for Christmas program pairs first responders with a child to shop for Christmas gifts for themselves and for their families. The idea is to help the children while also spending some time to get to know local police officers and firefighters.

The children are selected through recommendations made by their school. This year, 40 children have been chosen to participate.

Funds for this program were raised throughout the year through by the Rock Island Police and Fire Departments.

The annual Rock Island Cops for Christmas event will be at the Walmart store in Moline from 4 - 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. After shopping, the children will be treated to dinner at the police department community room. The dinner is sponsored by the Rock Island Police Department Protective and Benevolent Association Unit 3 and the Rock Island Fraternal Order of Police #57.

Donations for the Cops for Christmas program can be made to the Rock Island Police Department, 1212 5th Avenue, Rock Island, IL. 61201