Rock Island County Board does not pass courthouse intergovernmental agreement

An intergovernmental agreement in Rock Island County about the courthouse did not pass at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

Board Vice Chair Richard Brunk says the language in the agreement was not what the board had discussed at last month's meeting.

The county board and public building commission agreed in December to set aside funds for courthouse demolition until July. During that time the board would explore all the potential options for the building. But tonight Brunk says the language of the agreement made it seem like demolition was the best option, and that moving forward with this particular language would effectively set the wheels in motion for the courthouse to be torn down.

He says he and the board chair will meet with the state’s attorney to rewrite the agreement. He hopes board members will be able to vote on the new draft next month.