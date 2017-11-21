Rock Island County Board members vote on property tax increase, approve bonds

Board members in Rock Island County voted to raise the county's property tax levy by 6.5 percent Tuesday night. But a home valued at $100 thousand is actually expected to a slight property tax decrease from the portion that is paid to the county.

The board’s Finance Chair Richard Brunk says that is because Exelon’s tax bill is going up.

“What’s actually increasing is the dollar amount that the county is requesting,” Brunk said. “The majority of that increase is going to be covered through an agreement we worked out with Exelon Corporation. There will be additional funds for new developments in the county but the reality is, most taxpayers will see a small decrease in their property tax bills.”

Tuesday night board members also approved up to $22 thousand to be used in the search for a new county administrator. The money will be paid to a firm to help which the search process. They will use the same organization which brought them Dave Ross, their last administrator.

The county's Forest Preserve Commission also met tonight. The commission is made up of the same members as the county board.

In a 16-6 vote, they approved the purchasing of bonds to help fund repairs and upgrades at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve.

The estimated cost to taxpayers is an increase of about $1.90 on a home valued at $150 thousand.

The $4.5 million dollars they are borrowing will help fund repairs to the spillway and dam and upgrades to campgrounds, among other things.

“I hope to see that construction on the spillway will start in the fall of 2018,” said Forest Preserve District Director Jeff Craver. “Depending on construction documents, for the campgrounds possibly in the fall of 2018 but more than likely it will be in the spring of 2019.”

The total estimated cost of the repairs to the dam and spillway is $1.5 million. The estimated cost of upgrades at the park is $3 million.

