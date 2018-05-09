Rock Island County Board set to vote on exhausted options deadline

In December the Rock Island County Board considered setting a deadline for finding alternative options to courthouse demolition. A resolution failed that month. Until tonight, the board has not seen a revised one.

“It has gotten somewhat sidetracked over the last several months,” County Board Vice Chairman Richard Brunk said.

Back in December the board did not move forward with a resolution to set forth a July 18 date to allow funds secured through the Public Building Commission to be used for courthouse demolition and asbestos abatement. At the time, some on the board felt the language in the agreement set the wheels in motion for the courthouse to be demolished, rather than to have until that date to explore all other options.

The county Governance, Health and Administration committee approved a revised resolution to move forward to the full board on Monday, May9.

Next week the board is considering a resolution which stipulates all other possible options will be explored to save the courthouse until July. In the meantime the PBC promised to secure the funds needed to abate, demolish and create some green space with one condition.

“Should any unforeseen expenses come up with the annex project that they would be able to use those funds for that,” Brunk said.

Board member Scott Terry says this clause is why he wants to see action taken on the courthouse as soon as possible.

“If we continue to mess around the PBC can pull that offer anytime,” he said.

Terry would like the resolution to included set plans for demolition.

“We need to have our plan in place and be ready to go,” he said. “There's no excuse to not have a set plan in place.”

As the resolution sits now, if the board votes to demo the building at their July 17 meeting plans for the demolition would begin the following day.

“Immediately following that vote the PBC would be able to start planning to address those issues,” Brunk said.

But Terry is afraid the funds will be lost. And the county will be stuck with the property.

“It’s quite frankly a blessing to the taxpayers of Rock Island County because quite frankly keep in mind this county could not fund even the [demolition] and green spacing,” Terry said.

“And then we will have a building that is dilapidated that is completely falling down,” he added about losing the PBC money.

The courthouse annex project is currently coming in under budget. That is why extra funds are available to use on the courthouse.

The county board will vote Tuesday, May 15.